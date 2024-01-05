Pokemon Go players are unhappy with length of Dazzling Dream Event

A brand new event has been released for Pokemon Go, but players are far from happy after spotting the length of the upcoming Dazzling Dream Event.

Events are vital in a game like Pokemon Go. They keep players coming back for more with their new Timed Research, Pokemon releases, and often promise Shiny Pokemon.

On top of that, they also help provide a little extra money to Niantic thanks to the paid tickets, allowing them to fix any frustrating bugs and fund future content.

However, as seems to be the norm in recent Pokemon Go, these events don’t come without some player frustrations. This time, the length is the issue, with many fans sharing their frustrations and reminiscing back when they used to be much longer and more accessible.

Pokemon Go fans call for change after spotting Dazzling Dream Event length

After one player helpfully shared the Dazzling Dream Event Shines Ahead on Reddit, many fans took to the comments to express their excitement, as well as a few frustrations for forgotten additions or oversights on Niantics’ part.

However, there was one sentiment that stood out the most, the now shorter length of the event as a whole.

The top comment resonated with many players, with one fan explaining how they “miss week long events. 3/4 days is brutal when you have a job.”

The event begins on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10am and ends on Tuesday January 16, 2024, at 8pm, meaning players will have most of the weekend and a little bit of the week to enjoy the new content. However, players working on those days feel left out and unable to get the most out of the event, with many now questioning why Niantic can’t make it a little longer.

The event feels extremely tough “when you have a family on the weekend and a job during the weekdays” explained one fan, while another reasoned that this was actually the perfect length due to its quality: “At first I was gonna say these 3-day events are annoying, but this isn’t anything exciting so whatever.”

There’s no word as to whether we can expect longer events to come in 2024, but it’s clear the Pokemon Go community wants two things, better events, and longer to enjoy them.