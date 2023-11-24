Pokemon Go players are split after unfriending others for postponing level up

The Pokemon Go community are split after one player reveals they unfriend players who are postponing their Best Friend level-up.

With Pokemon Go being a community game, it goes without saying that there will be occasions when fans get annoyed with other players. Especially when certain aspects require collaboration like raids, battles, or the age-old friendship feature.

Thanks to the friendship feature in Pokemon Go, fans can interact, battle, and send adorable gifts through the game, grabbing those eggs and more. However, you can also get a fair amount of XP depending on the friendship level, which is why fans are so annoyed when players are just about to get to the max level with their friend who then disappears.

Pokemon Go player unfriends others for postponing level up & wonders if it’s wrong

Sharing their question on Reddit, one user asked: “Am I wrong for unfriending players who postpone the Best Friend lvl up indefinitely?”

With this, they explained how they “ended up at one point having like 5 different friends who I needed 1 more day to reach Best friend status with, and after more than a month of waiting, while they were definitely online several times, had multiple times the mega evolved pokemon tag, and I’ve sent them countless rejected battle invites, I simply deleted them.”

They went on to highlight how “it just feels incredibly rude to me for a person who I’ve sent daily gifts to, back and forth for 2 months, to now see them try and control the moment to such a degree.”

Now, they have a new rule: “For 7 days I send you battle invites so that you know I’m trying to reach you. If you push it further than that you’re deleted because I prefer losing that Xp, rather than have you try to benefit alone.”

Despite asking whether they were in the wrong, it’s clear the community rallied behind the player, revealing that “I do it too. Got tired of wasting eggs and waiting for nothing.”

However, many others questioned why the player was so adamant about removing friends from the game, especially with a max amount of 400. “It seems like a complete waste to just delete someone after sending all the gifts but one, chill everyone” highlighted one user, with another going on to say “if you haven’t reached max friends, I don’t see a reason to delete them.”

Along with the discourse over whether it was right or wrong, others thought the week time limit was questionable: “One week is a little short in my opinion. I think there are a lot of people who take several days or a week off from time to time. Maybe one-month minimum?”

While undeniably frustrating to get so close to all that XP, it seems removing friends for this reason is another key debate among the community.