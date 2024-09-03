Pokemon Go players already hate “cash grab” Dynamax mechanics

Pokemon Go’s Dynamax mechanics aren’t even in the game yet, but fans are already livid about how they’ll be implemented, seeing them as little more than a cash grab.

While details about the Dynamax battle feature in Pokemon Go are slim, information has been revealed on Japanese gaming sites, which Serebii has translated. It bears mentioning that Niantic or The Pokemon Company haven’t officially released these details in English.

According to the translation, Dynamax Pokemon can only use that power in Max battles. You can’t use them in other fights, so don’t expect to see any Dynamax vs. Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go. Additionally, you can improve your rewards from Max Battles by spending PokeCoins.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, fans on Reddit are unhappy with this information and are already slamming the game’s implementation of Dynamaxing.

Pokemon Go’s Dynamax feature is already in trouble

Niantic It’s Dynamax vs. Dynamax only.

“This is the biggest complaint I’ve heard. It’s a closed system with no benefits to getting Dynamax Pokemon outside the raids themselves. Makes no sense,” one user wrote, while another said, “Looks pretty dead on arrival.”

Article continues after ad

As one player pointed out, this isn’t the first rodeo for some fans. “Sounds like Mega Evolutions all over. A new feature that should be exciting but instead p***es everyone off and loses interest and Niantic will have to overhaul it to get people back on board.”

Article continues after ad

“I already hate Dynamax as a concept to begin with and did not enjoy Gen 8 at all,” another user wrote, “But the fact that this doesn’t just work like Raids means I’m literally never doing this lmfao.”

The Dynamax mechanic is something Pokemon Go fans have looked forward to for a long time. The ability to unleash a giant ‘mon in battle and tackle unique creatures in battle was one of the best parts of Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Article continues after ad

Adding the Dynamax mechanic in such a strange and insular way is a baffling decision on Niantic’s part. Hopefully, there will be an official statement soon that will clarify these mechanics to the global audience.