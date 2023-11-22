Pokemon Go player wows with “impossible” series of catches

One Pokemon Go player has shocked the community after completing two “impossible” catches and grabbing some of the rarest creatures in the game.

Catching ’em all isn’t an easy feat in any Pokemon game, and it’s definitely no simpler in Pokemon Go, especially since there are so many to find. However, despite the variety of Pokemon you can find in the game, some are much rarer than others, which can mean players go months without coming across certain ‘Mon.

So, when one Pokemon Go player shared their stroke of insane luck, the community went wild with both amazement and jealousy.

Pokemon Go player catches two “impossible” Pokemon

Sharing their catches on Reddit, one user explained how they’ve “done the impossible. Golden Razz and Ultra Ball, plus a really bad throw three times in a row,” sharing an image of a captured Galarian Articuno and Galarian Moltres.

As many Pokemon Go players know, Galarian Articuno and Galarian Moltres are incredibly rare to find and catch. They can only appear while the daily incense is active and even then most players either have never seen one before or haven’t come across one in months. So, to catch both with one daily incense is extremely impressive, especially since they were caught with a Golden Razzberry and an Ultra Ball.

The community found the catch to be equally as impressive, asking the poster “How? Legit how? I got a Galarian Moltres and Articuno, both Golden Razz Berry’s, Ultra Balls, Excellent Curveball throws and they both escaped, I’m so envious rn.”

While some were jealous, others praised the post for proving that the catch is possible: “Thank you for giving me hope that any other way than masterball is possible as well haha.”

It’s clear this player got incredibly lucky, and it’s unlikely many other fans will see the same kind of catches for a long time. As one user commented, “I haven’t seen one since spring.” All we know is that this poster should probably buy a lottery ticket as soon as they can.

