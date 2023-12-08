Pokemon Go player “won the game” after epic Hundo

One Pokemon Go player has stunned the community after they “won the game” when they caught an epic Shadow Hundo.

Hundos are among some of the most highly sought-after catches in Pokemon Go. After all, getting hold of a powerful Pokemon is one thing, but grabbing one with full stats and the power to match just makes your Pokedex feel perfectly stacked.

However, as many already know, catching a Hundo is pretty tricky, with many playing from 2016 and still not encountering one. On top of this, Shadow Pokemon are extremely rare to find, making a Shadow Hundo like this extremely unique.

Pokemon Go players praise fan for winning game with Shadow Hundo

Sharing their success on Reddit, one user proved just how lucky they were, revealing they’d caught a Shadown Hundo Rhyhorn. Naturally, they accompanied the impressive catch by highlighting how it “feels like I just won the game right before bedtime.”

Not only is Rhyhorn a pretty powerful Pokemon, but it’s also a Shadow and Hundo to boot, making this an often unseen catch and a pretty decent contender for battle, especially with its heightened attacks due to being a Shadow Pokemon.

The community took to the comments to express how lucky the player was, with one highlighting how they “caught a 98 Shadow Rhyhorn earlier this week. I felt like I won the lottery, you definitely won the game.”

Others were extremely jealous of their catch, with many expressing their desire to catch one for themselves. However, in typically Pokemon Go community fashion, the rest of the comments were filled with praise: “Damn that’s one pretty fella, congrats.”

It’s certainly an impressive catch and makes two things clear – not only did the player ‘ win the game’ according to the community, but they should probably pick up a lottery ticket with that kind of luck in their game.