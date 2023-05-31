Imposter Legendary costs Pokemon Go player a Master Ball and they’re devastated

A Pokemon Go player used their Master Ball to catch Galarian Articuno — but the actual result devastated them.

On May 22, 2023, Pokemon Go finally introduced the Master Ball — which guarantees a 100% catch rate. To earn theirs, trainers must have completed the Let’s Go Special Research quest involving Professor Willow.

Thankfully, there’s still time to claim it, though players will need to log in to Pokemon Go and obtain the Master Ball before the Season of Rising Heroes ends on June 1, 2023, at 10 AM local time.

Article continues after ad

Since the Master Ball’s debut, some Pokemon Go users have cried at what their children accidentally caught for them. However, one trainer managed to make a Master Ball mishap alone.

Pokemon Go player catches unexpected Pokemon with Master Ball

Niantic

Reddit user shadi1337 posted a devastating screenshot on the Pokemon Go subreddit. The OP shared one player’s unfortunate event of catching a Pokemon with their Master Ball. Instead of a Galarian Articuno, the unlucky trainer caught a Zorua.

In the mobile game, Zorua disguises itself as a player’s Buddy Pokemon. Therefore, the user chose Galarian Articuno as their Buddy Pokemon. After catching Zorua, the trainer tagged Niantic asking for another Master Ball. It’s unclear if the company responded.

Article continues after ad

“Oof. Never have your Galarian bird as a buddy when using the incense,” Lunaryjinx wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Why would you use your Master Ball on another of a G-bird when you clearly have that one as your buddy already?!?!?,” Hammerzeit88 asked.

“There should be an alert that pops up when you try to use a Master Ball on a Ditto or Zorua like, ‘Are you sure you want to use a Master Ball? This Pokemon may not be what it seems,'” AcroboticX suggested.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to claim your Master Ball before Rising Heroes ends on June 1, 2023. Afterward, Pokemon Go will begin its Hidden Gems season. Check out our article for more information.