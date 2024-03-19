Pokemon Go player upstages partner’s Shiny Primal Kyogre by catching god

A Pokemon Go player thought they had hit the jackpot when they caught and shared their Shiny Kyogre, but they were quickly humbled when their boyfriend revealed “god himself,” in response.

Rare Pokemon are nothing new with players constantly sharing their most impressive catches. From unbelievable Shinies to Master Ball-worthy encounters extraordinary Pokemon are what trainers live for.

With both Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon being hot topics right now thanks to their respective Raid Days, it’s inevitable that the community has been hunting down their Shiny forms.

One player lucked out and managed to catch one, sharing it with their partner shortly after. However, their response wasn’t what they expected, leaving them utterly humbled.

Shiny Kyogre overshadowed by “best pokemon in the game”

Originally trying to share their incredible catch, one player admitted: “I flexed my shiny kyogre to my bf and he sends me this.”

Attached to the Reddit post was an image of the original poster’s Shiny Primal Kyogre at an immense 5,137 CP. However, their boyfriend retaliated with an unbelievable catch of his own, a Shiny Bidoof that has won over the community.

Several users heaped praise onto the Gen 4 Pokemon responding, “I also have a shiny 10 cp Bidoof. It’s the best pokemon in the game,” as well as, “After all, what is a king to a god?”

The envy continued with another player commenting, “shiny cp10 bidoof might be the best thing i’ve seen all month,” believing this Shiny Bidoof beats out the many other Rare catches the community has shared.

Getting in on the joke, some other replies included, “You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about,” and, “Get destroyed. Deserved for giant whale flex. God flex superior,” making it clear which of the two Pokemon is superior in the eyes of the masses.

The running joke that Bidoof is a god-like Pokemon dates back to its first appearance in Diamond and Pearl. The derpy-looking Beaver has low stats, mediocre typing, and a lackluster moveset with its lone strength being its compatibility with HMs. This led to Bidoof becoming the most famous HM Slave in Pokemon history, leading to the meme we know today.

