Pokemon Go player “suffering” after 5-year old brother wastes Master Ball

A Pokemon Go player was left devastated after handing their phone off to their little brother only for him to waste most of their Poke Balls – including their Master Ball.

Any Pokemon Go player can you how hard it is to get a Master Ball.

Like in the main series games, it’s just as rare as it is powerful, guaranteeing a catch no matter how rare or powerful. In fact, the Master Ball is arguably far more valuable in Pokemon Go than in other titles since Pokemon often run away from encounters – even rare Legendaries.

Article continues after ad

Players also have to put in a lot of effort to get a single Master Ball, which makes losing or wasting one all the more heartbreaking as one player learned after handing their phone off to their five-year-old brother.

Article continues after ad

Player devastated after brother wastes Master Ball on Mareep

Reddit user Rtrfwtheck01 shared their frustrating and heartbreaking situation in a post titled “I leave my brother for two minutes…”

After allowing their younger brother to play, expecting him to not do much, the player was devastated to see the Master Ball animation playing just a couple of minutes later.

Article continues after ad

Making it worse is that the child caught a Mareep – already a pretty common Pokemon that’s the focus of a Community Day this month – and one with abysmal stats at that.

Other Reddit users quickly came to support this player, some jokingly paying their respects for the lost Master Ball.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Some tried to put a positive spin on the situation. “At least he saved you from the difficult decision of what to use the master ball for,” said one user, prompting the poster to admit “yea it probably would have just sat in my inventory otherwise.”

Article continues after ad

One even gave some pretty wholesome advice on how to turn this upsetting situation into a nice memory for the player and their brother.

For their part, the player seems to be taking it well despite their initial fury. “I’ll make sure this pokémon gets treasured forever,” they said in response, promising to make out the Mareep’s stats and make it their strongest Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

They are also far from alone, as other have shared stories of using their Master Ball on what they thought was a Legendary Bird only to find they caught an imposter.

Article continues after ad

If you enjoyed this, be sure to check out some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes