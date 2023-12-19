Pokemon Go player stunned after winning 100 battles with “amazing” bug

A Pokemon Go player smashed the Battle League thanks to a glitch that rewarded them 100 victories for winning a single battle.

Many Pokemon Go players focus on catching and using Pokemon in collaboration with the mainline games. They care far more about the collection aspect of Pokemon than the fights, especially as Pokemon Go has a drastically different battle system from the mainline games.

People who love battles can find plenty of them in Pokemon Go, as there are different leagues available where you can face off against human players. Those who take part in these leagues and win can earn special prizes.

Like most tasks in Pokemon Go, the best rewards require a lot of grinding. One player managed to avoid the battle grind, but only due to a bug that let them skip many of the fights needed to earn the prizes.

Niantic

A Pokemon Go glitch resulted in 100 battle victories from a single win

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has shared a phenomenal feat: 100 victories against a single foe. This was due to a glitch assumed to be caused by their opponent closing the app during a Charged Attack animation, resulting in the wins.

Most importantly, racking up those 100 victories meant that the player earned huge rewards, as Pokemon Go gives out prizes for the number of matches won. This led to many players in the thread being envious of the glitch, while some reported similar incidents happening in the past.

“I had the exact same thing happening. Loved it! Quickly claimed all my research of course. I had the win 100 battles from a referral too which was nice. Lots of incubators,” one user wrote, while another said, “I want this bug. 5 times in a row on the first day please to get this friggin research out of my today view!”

This Pokemon Go battle bug seems to be an automated response based on one player quitting out of the match unexpectedly. Considering how salty people can get when losing from a Charged Attack, it’s surprising that this doesn’t happen more often.

The 100 victory glitch is a rare instance of a bug actually helping players, almost like a modern-day equivalent of using MissingNo to get endless Master Balls & Rare Candy in Pokemon Red & Blue. The only question is whether it will be patched or more random players will be rewarded with ill-gotten wins.