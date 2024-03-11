Pokemon Go player spots “unfortunate” Ultra Beast photobomb

The Snapshot feature in Pokemon Go can be a great way to get some cute snaps of your Pokemon and find rare encounters – or punch Ultra Beasts in the face, as one player found recently.

The Snapshot mechanic in Pokemon Go is a great way to get cute pictures of your Pokemon while you’re out and about. It can also be a good way to find rare encounters, especially if there’s an event going on like the current Horizons event.

It can lead to some unfortunate visuals, though, as one Pokemon Go player demonstrated with their Ultra Beast photobomb in r/pokemongo recently.

Pokemon Go player accidentally punches an Ultra Beast

Originally popping up in this post on Reddit, a Pokemon Go player shared a snap featuring the characters from the Horizons event. In this, Roy is jumping forward with his arm out – and apparently smacking a nearby Poipole in the process.

Other Pokemon Go players in the Subreddit found this to be hilarious, with one person commenting that you have to “throw hands with Pokemon to be a true Pokemon anime protagonist” and another joking that, “Lil bro got a knuckle sandwich for lunch.”

Some of the replies focused on the Snapshot feature itself instead of the Poipole punching with one person angrily remarking, “Ah yes another feature nobody needs, wanted, or asked for. Great job listening to the players Niantic. [Sarcastic clapping here].”

One Pokemon player in the replies was curious about the Snapshot mechanic, asking why they hadn’t experienced a photobomb encounter yet. The original poster replied, that it could have to do with the Pokemon that they’re taking pictures of and suggesting that they turn AR off.

If you’ve not played around with the Snapshot feature yet, it’s absolutely worth doing so. The Horizons event does finish up very shortly, but it’s still worth taking a look at it for the chance of getting a random encounter or a cute picture with your Buddy Pokemon.