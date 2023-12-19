Pokemon Go player spots a very questionable snow pattern in winter update

Pokemon Go’s winter update features some curious new snow patterns, which players think have a questionable design.

As Pokemon Go is set in the real world, the developers use the seasons and different national & international holidays as the basis for events. This results in changes made to the Pokemon Go overworld as the in-game weather shifts in response to the elements in real life.

Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday Part 1 event has begun at the time of writing. This means there are lots of Ice-type Pokemon roaming the overworld and regular Pokemon sporting holiday-themed attire, such as a Pikachu wearing Santa gear.

The weather has shifted in Pokemon Go, with little ice piles beneath the PokeStops and fluffy white patches of snow on the ground. Unfortunately, not all of these snow piles are so innocent, as the Pokemon Go fanbase pointed out.

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has pointed out that the new snow introduced in the winter update resemble male reproductive organs. We have verified that this snow pattern does exist in the game and isn’t a result of image manipulation.

“Well at least we know there’s at least one person at Niantic with a good sense of humor,” one user wrote, while another rightly pointed out, “I see a diglet and 2 Voltorbs.”

The question is whether this snow pattern was a silly joke by the developers or whether the fanbase just has dirty minds. It could be a mix of both, but we’re unlikely to learn the truth unless an individual dev gets fired over the incident or the snow gets taken out.

While Pokemon might be seen as a family-friendly franchise, there are some subtle adult jokes spread around the franchise. Indeed, players recently discovered a spicy Muk meme hidden in The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Whatever the case, it’s funny that something like this slipped into Pokemon Go without anyone noticing. Though hunting for phallic snow patterns is probably low on Niantic’s priority list.