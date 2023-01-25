Pokemon Go player shreds Niantic for advertisements in free gifts

A Pokemon Go player has vocalized frustration at the free, sponsored gifts that appear in balloons on the GPS map. The point comes alongside other criticisms of the app in recent months.

Pokemon Go has come under fire recently for many changes that lock content behind paywalls. The once free-to-play app now requires tickets ranging in price to access most critical event content, while also hiking prices on in-game item Boxes. Fans have been outspoken about the cost, as many aren’t able to fully enjoy the game anymore.

Additionally, many players are unhappy with sponsored balloons now spawning on their Pokemon Go maps. The pink and white balloons will give out a handful of items when clicked on but at the cost of viewing an advertisement.

While these types of ads aren’t as intrusive as others seen in mobile games, many don’t want to see them on their maps. Additionally, while sponsored content can be turned off in the settings options, many are unhappy that rewards are locked behind the ads.

Pokemon Go player doesn’t want to watch ads while playing

In a Twitter post by Bubblesnconkie, the player points out the sponsored balloons, stating “Fly away little balloon. I don’t watch commercials on my TV there’s no way I’m doing in PokemonGoApp”. They then shows an image of the sponsored balloon with an airplane emoji over the top of it.

Those who don’t want to see the sponsored balloons are in luck, as there is a way to turn them off. To remove them, follow the steps below:

Open the Pokemon Go App

Open the main menu

Select the settings option in the upper right-hand corner of the screen

Deselect the “Show sponsored messages from third-party advertising services”

Restart Pokemon Go

While the appearance of ads may not be for everyone, it is important to note that sitting through the advertisements may be a good way to grind extra items and Stardust. However, for those who don’t want to deal with it, turning it off is an easy way to keep the intrusive balloons from interrupting gameplay.