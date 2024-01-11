Pokemon Go player shocked after bizarre glitch “ruined” their achievement

One Pokemon Go player had finally reached the max level of 50 in the game, when a strange, yet troublesome glitch, appeared out of nowhere to disrupt the moment.

There have been a whole heap of bugs and glitches that have randomly appeared in Pokemon Go since it was first released.

Despite some of them being fixed by Niantic, many of these have proved to still exist in the game seven years later.

Now, when one player was celebrating them reaching the max level of 50 in the game, they were soon hit with a bizzare glitch that they described as having “ruined” the moment.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go player reveals glitch that “ruined” achievement

A Pokemon Go player by the name of ZillieZephyr, shared: “Purified Gem notification kind’ve ruined my level 50 achievement.”

The post was paired with two in-game screenshots that showcased the notifcation for the Purified Gem wildly appearing front and centre during the max level sequence.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The troublesome gem even covered the rewards in the process, with the player admitting: ” I couldn’t tell what the 3rd and 6th rewards were until I looked it up. But like, why 5 lucky eggs?”

Article continues after ad

Many players saw the funny side, despite agreeing that they would be “irrationally frustrated” if it happened to them. As legions of fellow trainers congratulated them on the achievement, “I think it’s great you did or you could’ve been burnt out. I always fear that I’ll one day lose my interest once I’ve achieved my goals.”

Article continues after ad

Others instead slammed Niantic for the rewards received: “Giving lucky eggs at 50 is a slap in the face,” with fellow trainers suggesting that Star Pieces, XL Candies and an extra infinite Egg Incubator would have been more sufficient.

Article continues after ad

Visual bugs have often appeared in Pokemon Go, with one even having reminding players of the iconic MissingNo glitch Pokemon after their screen look possessed.