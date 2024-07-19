Pokemon Go player shares staggering XP gains from single catch and PokeStop

A Pokemon Go player earned a staggering amount of XP from a single catch and PokeStop, and it’s easier to replicate than you may expect.

Leveling up in Pokemon Go requires players to gain a lot of XP, especially when approaching the game’s level cap of 50. Fortunately, there are ways to speed up the process, which one player made abundantly clear by showing off their impressive gains on Reddit.

In a post, user VBGamer713 revealed they managed to earn 69,360 XP from a single catch and 75,200 XP from spinning one PokeStop – a stunning increase from the standard 100 XP you would normally get.

When asked how they pulled it off, the poster explained that the total came from a combination of a seven-day streak (the maximum the game allows before restarting the counter), a Lucky Egg, and a Grow Together Premium Timed Research Ticket.

Lucky Eggs double your XP gains and the ticket includes a 5x bonus for your first PokeStop spin of the day that stacks with the typical streak bonus.

On top of that, the ongoing Better Together event provides a 4x bonus to catch XP, all of which explains how the player managed to get so much XP from two simple actions.

Of course, this method does require you to purchase the Grow Together ticket, but considering that it’s $4.99 and provides bonuses through September 3, that may be worthwhile for anyone trying to level up quickly.

As for the poster, they appear to be at level 49, which requires the player to gain 30 million XP and complete some challenging additional tasks. With such steep requirements, this 144,560 XP gain may just be a drop in the bucket, but it’s still nothing to sneeze at.