Pokemon Go player shares key tip to tackle “cursed” Mateo odds

The new Routes feature has added some variety to the game, but a recent addition is causing some confusion. Thankfully, one player has shared a tip that seems to tackle the harsh Mateo odds.

After over seven years, Pokemon Go is still adding new features regularly to add more variety to the game. However, not every feature is simple to understand, and a lot of Pokemon fans are struggling with the addition of the new NPC named Mateo.

The friendly new character Mateo now greets players occasionally when they finish a Route, offering people the chance to swap gifts with other players around the world, which is extremely useful for finding all of the different forms of Vivillion.

One Pokemon Go player shares key Mateo tip

One user called bunyuri posts in the comments, saying “Are you JOKING me” while another user called Affectionate-Owl6853 adds, “This explains why I was 0/10 on Mateo today. Guess I’ll try this strategy tomorrow!”

Considering how useful Mateo is to completing the Pokedex, many fans have been understandably frustrated when faced with issues trying to get the NPC to appear. Hopefully this tip and perhaps some updates in the future help to streamline this new feature.