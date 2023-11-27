Pokemon Go player shares “incredible” Shiny Kanto collection

There are few more exciting experiences in Pokemon Go than stumbling across a Shiny out in the wild, but one player’s extreme collection likely puts everyone else to shame.

For those who don’t know, the chance of a Pokemon spawning in the wild as a Shiny is around 1 in 500 in Pokemon Go. This is considerably more likely than in the mainline series of games, which are approximately 1 in 4096 or 1 in 8192, depending on the Pokemon and game.

There are a few Pokemon in Go that have a higher chance of dropping as a Shiny, including Shinx, Meltan, and Gibble. With all those rarities in mind, most regular players may only have one or two Shinies in their Pokedex, if any at all.

However, this is not the case for one player, who took to social media to share their insane collection of alternate Pokemon.

Dedicated player shows off their complete, shiny Kanto collection

In a post on Reddit, one user shared screenshots of their Kanto region Shinies, which cover the entire original 151. Not only are they all Shiny, but they are also all “Lucky,” meaning they are guaranteed to have excellent stats and cost half as much Stardust to power up.

Explaining how they managed to pull off arguably one of the most impressive collections in the game, the player explained that they primarily relied on the trading system in-game. This mainly involved taking advantage of trades with other Trainers in the area, both friends and strangers.

Many in the community were quick to commend the player for their collection, with one saying: “That’s awesome!!! A living shiny dex is the ultimate goal, but to have them lucky is a gold star on a gold star on a gold star.”

Another added they do not have the patience or dedication to complete such an arduous task, saying: “Your commitment is commendable. I could never have put myself through that grind, good on you mate.”

It’s likely that this collection is the only one in the world of its type, a Lucky, Living, all-Shiny Kanto collection. With the journey now complete, it might be time to move on to Johto.