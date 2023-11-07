Pokemon Go player shares helpful Zygarde cell tip after a “waste” of a day

One dedicated Pokemon Go player has found out the hard way that there is a very specific limitation when collecting those all essential Zygarde cells and is sharing it with other players.

Pokemon Go fans are fairly used to collecting at this point, as the franchise motto “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” has been emblazoned on lunchboxes and t-shirts for nearly 30 years. But, one of the latest Pokemon Go events might be pushing things to the limits.

Recently Niantic added the Routes feature to Pokemon Go, allowing players to create and walk paths through real-world locations, encounter interesting Pokemon, and enjoy bonuses in the process.

Routes are also how players can find the new item known as a Zygarde cells, as players need to pick up a lot of this rare resource to transform the legendary Pokemon Zygarde into its many different forms.

However, the mixture of the item’s rarity and the difficulty of following Routes means that not many players have collected more than a handful of Zygarde cells. Except for one dedicated player, and they have a warning for everyone else.

Pokemon Go players find out Zygarde cell stock limit the hard way

Pokemon Go player bashford427 started a Reddit thread to share their findings, explaining that they have been collecting Zygarde cells for months in the hopes of getting each different form of Zygarde.

It turns out that there is a hard limit on the number of Zygarde cells any one Pokemon Go player can hold, as after amassing 250 of the resource, the game no longer counts any additional Zygarde cells you might pick up.

In the case of bashford427, they reached 248 Zygarde cells, and despite spending a whole day exploring routes and collecting the item, they realized the game was not adding any more to their total of 250 cells.

It’s not an issue that will affect many Pokemon Go players, but this helpful tip does mean that if you have plenty of Zygarde cells waiting in your inventory, it might be best to change your Zygarde’s form before you explore another route and waste those special cells.