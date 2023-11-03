Pokemon Go player shares crucial reminder after getting 46 Candy from one catch

One helpful Pokemon Go player has reminded the community how they can maximize the amount of Candy earned by making the most of an item many trainers forget to use.

Candy is one of the most useful currencies in Pokemon Go. It’s required to both evolve Pokemon to acquire new Pokedex entries and power up your partners to help them reach their true potential.

Farming Candy can be a difficult task, especially for rarer Pokemon that don’t spawn in the wild often or at all. Even so, there are strategies to improve Candy yield such as having a Buddy Pokemon, completing research tasks, and partaking in events.

But it’s actually a much simpler tip that many players completely forget about that arguably has the biggest impact of all.

Pokemon Go players reminded to use Pinap Berries to get dozens of Candy

Reminding the community to make the most out of an often overlooked item, one Pokemon Go player posted on Reddit: “Don’t forget to use your pinap berries!”

“Caught a Gardevoir with silver pinap. Has to be the most candy I ever got from one catch,” the post explains with a caption showing the trainer receiving an impressive 46 Ralts Candy from a single catch.

The Pinap Berry is an item that was first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. While in the mainline games they are a simple Poffin ingredient, Pokemon Go changed them to act as a Candy multiplier.

Using a Pinap Berry on a wild Pokemon doubles the Candy it gives assuming you catch it on the next thrown Poke Ball. There are also Silver Pinap Berries which increase the Candy multiplier to x2.334 and improve catch rate by 80%.

Grateful for the reminder one trainer replied: “Thank you for posting this. I had forgotten about the double candy bonus. I just dropped a star piece, mega evolved a max level Sableye, and cleared out my massive backlog of ghost type mons waiting in my field research :)”

Others were just impressed by how much Ralts Candy OP managed to get from a single catch commenting “Holy crap that is amazing,” and simply “Damn.”

Those looking to get the most out of their Silver Pinap Berries should wait for one of Pokemon Go’s Candy boosting events and only use them on evolved Pokemon that award more Candy when caught.