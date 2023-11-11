Pokemon Go player runs outside at midnight as rare spawn appears nearby

One Pokemon Go player shared his dilemma with other trainers after a rare pseudo-legendary Pokemon spawned nearby late at night.

Since Pokemon Go launched in 2016, there have been a number of times when players of the mobile game have had encounters with terrible timing. Or in some cases, individuals that have tried to use the game for more nefarious purposes.

The purpose of Pokemon Go is to go out and explore the open world in order to encounter Pokemon. But what would you do if a rare Pokemon were to spawn late at night, a time when one might be comfortable going outside alone?

One trainer recently had to contemplate a similar decision.

Niantic

Rare Pokemon makes Go trainer freak out

On the Pokemon Go subreddit, a trainer by the name of ‘Sebo366‘ posted an image of the nearby Pokemon that spawned near the individual. The image indicated that a Metagross — a powerful Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon — had spawned near the player.

The problem? Metagross showed up at midnight and the original poster had no idea whether to venture out in the dark to catch it.

Several players in the thread shared their thoughts on what the trainer should do.

Most were on the side of venturing outside to get the Metagross. One Go player wrote, “Answer the call of the wild Metagross. You won’t regret it.”

Another joked that it could be a life-changing encounter. “Go catch it! it will change your life, It changed mine, thats how I met my wife at midnight.”

For those wondering how this story turned out, the original poster did add a comment to the thread and updated Go trainers on the situation. Sebo ultimately decided not to go, as the Pokemon fled right before the individual decided to go.

One could argue it was a tough blow, but a fellow trainer added that Sebo might not have missed much. “The evolved mon that spawn in the wild almost always have terrible IVs. You did not miss out.”