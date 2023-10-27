Pokemon Go player reveals one Pokemon that can defeat Team Rocket’s Sierra alone

In Pokemon Go, the Team Rocket leaders pose some of the toughest challenges, but this Pokemon Go player has beaten Sierra with just a single monster.

Pokemon Go is tough at the best of times, as you have to roam the streets to find rare Pokemon, and it can take a lot of work to improve your Pokemon’s levels. But, things get much tougher when it comes to battling Team Rocket.

You can find Team Rocket grunts all over the map, with some taking over Pokestops, and some floating around in Team Rocket balloons. But beat enough of them and you earn a Rocket Radar, and a chance to battle one of the powerful Team Rocket leaders.

Rise to this challenge, and you have Team Rocket’s Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra waiting for you. Then, the big boss himself Giovanni is your final opponent and boasts easily one of the toughest teams in the game.

You’re gonna need some serious firepower to beat the Team Rocket crew, and that’s what makes it so impressive that one Pokemon Go player took down Sierra without breaking a sweat.

Pokemon Go player beats Team Rocket Sierra with just a single Pokemon

Niantic has just given the Team Rocket battles a refresh in Pokemon Go, as each leader now has a slightly different team, and you can also catch brand-new shadow Pokemon as a reward.

TikTok user cmillan1 is just one of the many Pokemon Go players taking to the streets to battle the Team Rocket leaders, and in this impressive clip, they absolutely annihilate Sierra’s team.

Best Pokemon to defeat Sierra in Pokemon Go right now

Pokemon Go player cmillan1 used the Ultra Beast Xurkitree to take down Sierra’s lineup, which has a very high attack stat but brittle defenses.

However, importantly this Xurkitree has two moves, and both have a very high DPS. Essentially, the player is doing high damage, powering up their charged moves quickly, and using two different charged moves to quickly break shields and take down every single ‘mon.

Take a bow cmillan1, we don’t want to face you in PvP anytime soon.