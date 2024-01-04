Pokemon Go player reveals ingenious exploit to “rake in rewards” from PvP

A Pokemon Go player has broken down their complete guide to exploit PvP battles to easily get themselves heaps of rewards and climb the ranks.

Pokemon Go trainers can take part in various Player vs Player(PvP) battles during the game. Whether you want to follow Ash Ketchum’s footsteps to try to become the best Pokemon trainer in the world or just want to level up and gain rewards, taking part in PvP battles has proved a competitive, yet fun way to play.

However, many players use various strategies in order to exploit the game for their benefit. One of these is the method of ‘Tanking,’ and now one player has revealed what they believe to be the best way to use this to quickly gain PvP rewards from your battles in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go player shares ultimate PvP exploit to get rewards

Pokemon Go player Foulmouth232 posted: “Friendly reminder: Tanking is still the best way to rake in rewards from PvP,” as they shared a meme and revealed their full guide in the comments.

To follow the method, you would first need to spend three days doing the same thing. “Lose all 5 sets of your daily PvP battles. (25 battles total), forfeiting immediately is suggested to speed up things,” they explained.

By completing this, it will “drop your rating,” which will allow you to battle much easier opponents and get you various PvP rewards quickly.

On the fourth day, the OP suggests winning four out of your five battles for the first set, which will give you the Encounter and Rare Candies as rewards. Then lose all five of your next set to bring your rating back down.

If you repeat both of these steps from day four, three times per day, the trainer claimed you will be able to get “3 Encounters, lots of stardust, and 9 Rare Candies a day.”

As the player stated, “It takes less than 50% of the time compared to battling normally,” which certainly makes it a worthwhile strategy if don’t want to grind out PvP and just want the rewards or want to quickly level up to get Avatar items.