Pokemon Go player provides genius solution for 3-hour Community Day woes

In early 2022, Niantic rolled back the 2020 Community Day changes, cutting the event’s duration from six hours to three, and one player devised a solution to curb trainers’ woes.

While the world was in lockdown for nearly two years, Niantic pushed various quality-of-life changes to make Pokemon Go more accessible. This included increased incense spawns, a larger range of play, and extended hours during the game’s various events.

But as the world has returned to normal, so has Pokemon Go. Niantic has slowly stripped the mobile game of its accessibility updates, leaving only a few, such as the larger radius of play and remote raid passes.

And in early 2022, Niantic announced that Pokemon Go Community Days would return to their original three-hour duration instead of the enhanced six-hour timeslot. Since then, players have been very vocal about their distaste for the shortened Community Days, and now one player has devised a genius solution.

Genius solution for Pokemon Go Community Day times

The biggest complaint regarding three-hour Community Days is that players aren’t free during the designated time slot: 2 PM – 5 PM local time. This is due to several factors like work, busy lifestyles, or inclement weather.

Players enjoyed the six-hour days because, even if they couldn’t play for the entire event, it gave them more options for when they could. Reddit user NiteTerur has come up with a way for the three-hour window to suit players’ needs.

“Niantic should make Community Days last all day, but you only get to choose 3 hours of it for spawns,” their meme was captioned. Players theorized this would work similarly to a Daily Adventure Incense, where you could pop it at any time to change all spawns to the Community Day Pokemon for three hours.

This idea was well received, indicated by comments on the post. “Yes! I do shiftwork and miss most community days because I’m either working or sleeping to work a nightshift,” one user commented.

Others took the opportunity to share their own opinions saying a Community Day should last a full day or be renamed to something like Community Hours. While it would be ideal for Niantic to make changes to Community Days to make the event more accessible to players, Niantic hasn’t given any reason or us to believe they will make those changes anytime soon.