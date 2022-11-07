Pokemon Go player opens random gift from trainer in Japan and it’s spicy

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

One Pokemon Go player opening gifts from their friend in Japan was surprised by a rather spicy Pokestop simply named “Baby’s Secret”.

Sending gifts to friends is a unique feature in Pokemon Go, as it allows players to give other trainers special items. In turn, this allows players to strengthen their bonds which grants an assortment of bonuses when trading or battling in raids together.

Gifts are similar to postcards as they contain an image of where the player obtained that gift. This allows players to share some of their favorite Pokestops or travel destination with their friends around the globe. But not every Pokestop postcard is well received.

Players often share some of these wild Pokestops online on forums like Reddit or Twitter. One trainer was stunned after being exposed to the “most graphic” Pokestops, while others aren’t sure if they are sending the right stickers in order to “flirt”.

Pokemon Go player stunned by cheeky Pokestop

Reddit user AdAdept2294 shared their own cheeky Pokestop gift story on r/pokemongo. The post was captioned with four words: “Opening gifts from Japan.”

The image was of a statue of a toddler bending over to pick something off the ground. However, the statue was nude, and the angle of the photo gives a revealing view of the child’s hindquarters. It appears to be a statue from Toshima, Tokyo, Japan.

Users who were exposed to the Pokestop were baffled by the questionable statue. One user questioned the statue’s existence stating, “I don’t think I’m evolved enough to understand what prompted this to exist.”

This isn’t the first Pokestop to leave players stunned, and it likely won’t be the last. As more and more players join the Pokemon go community, we’re bound to discover even more shocking stops.