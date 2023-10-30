Pokemon Go player lucks out as Daily Adventure Incense lures multiple Legendaries

A Pokemon Go player lucked out big time after using their Daily Adventure Incense and managing to attract and catch two different Legendary birds in just a few hundred meters.

Pokemon Go isn’t lacking in rare Pokemon for trainers to catch. From time-limited event Pokemon to one-off Raids, an impressive collection of these rarities is something any player can appreciate.

While most rare Pokemon are no longer available there are three that anyone can theoretically catch right now. These are the Galarian forms of the legendary birds that have an incredibly low spawn rate when using a Daily Adventure Incense.

Even when encountered catching them is also very difficult. Many players resort to using a Masterball to trivialize the task but when that’s not an option all they can do is throw and pray.

Pokemon Go player’s Daily Incense lures two Legendary Birds

An extremely fortunate Pokemon Go player encountered both Galarian Articuno and Galarian Moltres and managed to catch them after using their Daily Adventure Incense.

Sharing the achievement they posted on Reddit: “So this happened today!! And to think I was gonna put off this dog food run for another day lol!!,” accompanied by an image showing the two birds being caught alongside a Ralts in just 279 meters.

Reddit This trainer managed to encounter and catch two Galarian-form legendaries in one Daily Incense.

Amazed by the trainer’s luck one player replied: “Who or what did you sell your soul to to achieve that?!! That’s incredible!!!”

Others continued to congratulate OP on the feat responding “You… you are the chosen one,” and “Awesome how did it feel when you caught your first legendary bird. I felt amazing after I caught my moltres.”

While the exact encounter rate for the Galarian Birds isn’t known their catch rates are. Their base catch rate is just 0.3%, ten times rarer than any other legendary in Pokemon Go.

Furthermore, they have a brutal 90% flee rate making it seriously impressive that anyone managed to catch two during one Daily Incense.