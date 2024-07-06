Pokemon Go player left “pretty upset” over Necrozma Raid glitch

A Pokemon Go player has been left frustrated and upset after encountering a bug with the game’s Raids.

As part of Pokemon Go Fest New York, Trainers have had the chance to catch Legendary ‘mon Necrozma and its Shiny variant. The Ultra Beast, first introduced in Gen 8 games Ultra Sun and Moon, is normally unobtainable outside of events.

Documenting one such encounter on Reddit, the player affected by the bug posted picture evidence of them and their team defeating Necrozma with plenty of time remaining.

Despite the victory, they weren’t taken to the capture screen. Instead, they received the “Time’s up!” message after the clock continued its countdown to zero.

A ticket sent to Niantic Support documenting the circumstances received an automated response stating:

“Thank you for writing in. After a thorough investigation, our records show that you have successfully completed the Raid mentioned or you have already been reimbursed for this Raid issue. Since there were no Raid issues found, we will not be able to compensate you for this claim.”

“It looks like a glitch that never allowed the Necrozma to faint even though it was defeated with plenty of time left,” came one response.

Replying, the OP indicated that they received no refund for the Remote Raid Pass used. “Yeah, that’s what happened, sadly. Quite annoying they can’t refund the Remote Pass. Honestly gonna stop remoting as this is the fifth time this has happened,” they continued.

Numerous responses have shared similar anecdotes:

“This happened to me for Mega Rayquaza. Same response from Niantic,” one replied, while another suggested the issue stems from Raid timers not synching properly. “Yeah I don’t understand that timer. The last 10 seconds are fake. If you don’t beat it by 12 it won’t count as a win,” they said.

If you’re currently on the hunt for Necrozma, check out our primer and full rundown of all the celebrations happening during Go Fest Global.