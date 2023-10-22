Pokemon Go player in “complete shock” after Shiny Darkrai ran away

A Pokemon Go player who saw their Raid reward Shiny Darkrai run away has taken to Reddit to share their frustration at the devastating glitch.

For those who don’t know, Raids are the backbone of Pokemon Go’s endgame activities. For players who have caught powerful Pokemon, heading to a local Raid and trying to take out the boss is one of the most rewarding experiences in the game.

Occurring when a Boss Pokemon takes over a Gym, these events also offer the chance at the most significant rewards. As well as winning a ton of valuable items and XP, there is also the chance to catch the Pokemon that was just defeated.

Now, one user has taken to Reddit to express their deep frustration at a glitch that caused them to lose an incredibly rare Pokemon.

Shiny Darkrai runs away despite a supposed 100% catch chance

Unlike typical catch phases following a Raid, if the Shiny version of the Pokemon drops, it’s supposed to be a 100% catch chance. This is primarily due to the meager chance of it dropping in the first place.

So when Reddit user PrestyRS saw Shiny Darkrai drop in the catch phase, they assumed they would be heading home with a brand-new mythical.

Unfortunately, a seemingly rare glitch occurred, with the stricken player saying: “Shiny Pokemon have a 100% catch rate from Raids, but mine still ran away. I’m in complete shock and confusion. I have no idea how this glitch occurred.”

PrestyRS’s misfortune did not end there. After contacting developer Niantic for support with full video and photographic evidence of the issue, they were told: “After a thorough investigation, our records show that you have successfully completed the Raid mentioned or you have already been reimbursed for this Raid issue. Since there were no Raid issues found, we will not be able to compensate you for this claim.”

At the time of writing, the issue is yet to be further acknowledged or resolved in any other way.

Though many users on the post purely to offer their sympathies, others shared their own stories of unsatisfactory interactions with Niantic support. With the developer showing few signs of willingness to help, the glitch may mean the player never gets their Shiny Darkrai.