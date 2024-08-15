Pokemon Go player goes to extreme heights for Shiny mythical catch

Ever since Pokemon Go was first introduced back in 2016, some eager Trainers have caught Pokemon in some of the most remote – and interesting – places on Earth.

But now, a Go player has shown off an impressive Shiny Mythical capture, and they even made sure to catch the Pokemon in one of the most remarkable locations on the planet, the tallest mountain on Earth.

Pokemon content creator and music producer GlitchxCity shared a post to X showing off their impressive feat, revealing that they climbed the mountain Mauna Kea to coincide with them completing the Wish Granted Masterwork Research, and finally catching Shiny Jirachi.

Article continues after ad

In the post, Glitch added a comment saying, “From base to peak, I caught Shiny Jirachi on the tallest mountain in the world. Mt. Everest base to peak: 8,849m. Mauna Kea base to peak: 10,205m.” For some, Mauna Kea is considered to be the tallest mountain in the world, when its size below sea level is considered, as well as the peak above.

Article continues after ad

Below the post, heaps of other Pokemon Go trainers piled on their amazement at the unique achievement, as one lauded the original post with the comment, “This is maybe the coolest thing I have ever seen.”

Article continues after ad

Another person added, “So cool! Congratulations on such monumental accomplishments!!” Then another threw even more praise on, commending the photos shared by Glitch as “amazing” before adding that both Glitch and Jirachi were “living their best lives.”

It wasn’t just other Pokemon Go players hopping into the comments either, as the official Pokemon X account also replied to the post, adding, “This is iconic.”

Finally, a separate comment made a joke about the Trainer’s path to the peak, adding, “And people say Pokemon fans don’t touch grass.”

Article continues after ad

While we can’t provide the mountain , if you want to catch some cool creatures all to yourself, be sure to check out our guides covering every Legendary Pokemon in Go, as well as popular events like Spotlight Hour and Community Day.