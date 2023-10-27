Pokemon Go player gets big surprise after using Master Ball for ‘legendary bird’

One poor Pokemon Go player found themselves utterly disappointed after attempting to catch a rare legendary resulted in one unfortunate surprise.

Pokemon Go is filled with surprises, meaning players are always warned to keep an eye on what ‘Mons they catch and understand that sometimes the creatures aren’t always what they seem. Thankfully, many players spend hours in the game looking for that Ditto in disguise for a classic Research Task, but others are finding similar designs to act as a cruel trick.

Article continues after ad

Sure, for some the surprises are funny and lighthearted, but if you use your rare Master Ball to catch a legendary Pokemon, then you’d be forgiven for feeling incredibly embarrassed and disappointed when it turned out all was not as it seemed.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go player devastated after being tricked by Zorua

Sharing their failure on Reddit, one user showcased how they initially aimed to catch a Moltres with their Master Ball, only to discover that it was a Zorua in disguise all along.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the community found the surprise both tragic and hilarious, with one commenting “I’m dying with laughter and feeling so bad for you.”

The poster jumped into the comments to explain how they missed the clues and why they made the mistake of using a Master Ball: ” I was too excited to notice the buddy ribbon because I was too excited to have found another right after getting the new masterball. Why I feel pretty stupid about now. Still, this can also happen if a Galarian bird is your not-yet-best buddy. So maybe this post can serve as a warning to someone else.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With all the excitement of potentially catching a rare Pokemon, it’s understandable to see this mistake happening more than once – but that doesn’t make it any more devastating, especially with the use of the Master Ball.