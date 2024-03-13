GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go player gets best reward possible from Prime Gaming task

Kurt Perry
Drampa preparing to attack in Pokemon Sun anime.The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go players can redeem a new Research Task courtesy of Prime Gaming and while most trainers aren’t getting too much out of it, one player got extremely lucky.

Between March 8, 2024, and April 12, 2024, Pokemon Go players can redeem the Prime Gaming Partner Research if they have an active Prime Gaming subscription.

This new research task provides a variety of useful rewards from items to rare encounters. However, most of these have left the community unimpressed with their failure to hit the mark.

That’s not the case for everyone though as one lucky player received the best reward possible from the current Prime Gaming reward task, landing them an extremely rare Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Prime Gaming task rewards amazing Hundo

Sharing the incredible reward they received for completing the Prime Gaming Partner Research one Pokemon Go player posted on Reddit, “Thanks Prime Gaming, I guess?”

Attached is an image of a 4* Drampa featuring perfect IVs in Attack, Defense, and HP. A remarkable reward given that there is no guarantee that this Drampa encounter is anything special and servers primarily to let players add the Alolan Dragon to their Pokedex.

Impressed by the Drampa one player replied, “This is the best reward given out by Prime so far. Usually it’s a couple of pokeballs or whatever,” emphasizing the difference between their rewards.

Confused about why they aren’t having the same luck, a different player responded, “Am I missing something because the only encounters that I had with my research were for f**king smolive!!!!”

Others were celebrating right alongside OP commenting, “Prime gaming gave me a shundo Growlithe,” and, “I got a hundo drampa from the research too and i was so excited!”

Those wanting to get Drampa can do so by completing all four steps of the Prime Gaming Partner Research task. In addition to the Drampa encounter it also rewards various useful items including an Egg Incubator, Stardust, and fourty balls.

