Pokemon Go player furious after losing Galarian Bird to egg-hatching animation

Pokemon Go fans have demanded an easy option to completely skip the egg-hatching animation after on trainer lost a Galarian Bird encounter.

Pokemon Go’s Galarian Birds are some of the hardest monsters to catch in the game, thanks to their innate rarity, difficult catch rate, and tendency to flee early.

As such, it’s always extremely tense whenever a trainer actually manages to stumble upon Galarian Moltres, Zapdos, or Articuno when using Daily Adventure Incense.

Unfortunately, one fan shared a devastating experience of missing a Galarian Bird encounter altogether thanks to Pokemon Go’s unskippable egg-hatching animations.

Pokemon Go trainer misses out on Galarian Bird thanks to eggs

A trainer named Electrical_Fuel_4666 shared their story on the Pokemon Go subreddit through a post titled, ” Pokemon Go screwed me.”

The fan explained they had finally encountered a Galarian Articuno using Incense but right as they went to click on the bird, four Eggs started to hatch in their Incubators.

“…By the time I fumble through all of them the [Articuno] is gone. Why is there no option to skip the eggs?,” the frustrated fan asked the community.

Some trainers mentioned that there are ways to at least speed up the Egg hatching animation. “For the future, you can skip the hatch animation by touching the screen with two fingers at the same time!”

Still, while you can speed the animation up, the only way to actually skip it is fully closing out of the app which is less than ideal.

Some fans joked that the Egg-hatching animations simply saved them the disappointment of the Articuno fleeing. “Oh well otherwise you would’ve given it a Golden Razz, thrown an excellent curve ball, and after 1 shake it would’ve escaped.”

This isn’t the first time that Pokemon Go players have been frustrated with the Egg system in Pokemon Go, and it likely won’t be the last.