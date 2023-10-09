Pokemon Go player finds “absurd route” that’s 7 hours long

One Pokemon Go player has found the most “absurd route” in the game, taking fans over seven hours to complete the ‘Noodley Labyrinth’.

Routes have been a controversial element since they were released in July 2023, with many Pokemon Go players struggling to get their chosen routes approved or finding certain creations to be unsafe, complicated, or far too long.

Thankfully, Niantic has altered many of these, with Routes beginning to feel like a solid feature in the game. However, that’s not without a few interesting designs slipping through the cracks, as proven by one Pokemon Go player’s “absurd” discovery.

Pokemon Go players question “absurd” 7 hour long route

Posting onto Reddit, a Pokemon Go user shared an image of an interesting Route they discovered, attaching an image of what is aptly called, the ‘Noodley Labyrinth. The Route in question is essentially a sprawl of a journey, heading in all directions and supposedly taking 425 minutes to complete, which is just over seven hours.

Naturally, hundreds of players took to the comments to express their shock and joy over this “absurd” route.

One user found the design undeniably funny, stating how they “live for hilariously bad routes. They’re so inconvenient and so funny at the same time. Like Niantic looked at that and went yep looks good!”

Niantic’s approval procedure was a key element brought up by fans, with many focusing on the length of the route and wondering: “How does this get approved but my 15-minute oval is stuck in limbo?”

While there was plenty of frustration and confusion towards this messy Route, many fans found the positive side of this creation, with one user explaining how “You have a pretty big radius when following a route, so instead of following the path you will complete chunks of that thing all at once,” perhaps meaning it’ll take a lot less than seven hours to complete.

Ultimately, one comment rang true to the community’s sentiment: “Look, you are just going to have to accept that when Niantic gave an entire community the tools to contribute to this, some would use those tools to make practical routes, and others would make beautiful art.”

It’s undecided whether this is “beautiful art” or just “absurd” but it’s clear fans are finding it both hilarious and undeniably questionable.