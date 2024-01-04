Pokemon Go player finally lands infamously “impossible” catch

A Pokemon Go player asked if they should go buy some lottery tickets after they made an incredibly lucky catch, featuring a classic Pokemon that has troubled trainers since the game’s launch.

Pokemon Go has featured hundreds of different pocket monsters to catch in their mobile game since it was first released. As they say, Gotta Catch ‘Em All.

Yet as more have been added to the game and various updates have followed over the years, some original Pokemon have still proved much trickier than others, even for the more experienced trainers.

Article continues after ad

One of these was recently caught by a player who couldn’t believe their luck when they finally snagged the iconic and infamously “impossible” Zubat with an ‘Excellent’ throw.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go player shows off Excellent Zubat catch

Pokemon Go player Nintend0Geek asked in a Reddit post: “So should I go buy some lottery tickets right now?” after they revealed they had hit an Excellent throw on the infamously hard-to-catch Zubat.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“No. Pretty sure you spent all of your luck for the week with this one,” a player responded to the post. Another described the achievement as, “truly pushing the boundary of peak human performance.”

Article continues after ad

Players soon began to reminisce on their attempts to hit the perfect throw and catch a Zubat for themselves.

“I still remember hitting an Excellent curveball on a moving Zubat back in 2016. After years, I still haven’t experienced anything like it,” a player shared.

Article continues after ad

Zubat instantly became a popular meme in the Pokemon Go community since the mobile pocket monster game was released. This was due to players becoming infuriated over its small hitbox and its constant flying around, which continues to make it almost impossible for Pokemon Go trainers to catch.