Pokemon Go player fails to “read the room” with mismatched Gym defender

Pokemon Go offers some wonderful screenshot opportunities for a themed squad of Gym defenders. Unfortunately for this Gym, one player didn’t understand the assignment.

Pokemon Go has had some notorious shenanigans occur across its many Gyms. Nightmare fuel texture glitches and some inappropriate bear breeding are just some of them.

Accidental mishaps like these and bizarre combinations formed by the clipping of character models are pretty standard. Some players like to make their own fun though and this most recent attempt may have failed, depending on your perspective.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user u/Firm_Event8903 brought this particular incident to the attention of the Pokemon Go Subreddit and called out a player who apparently “didn’t get the memo.” The inclusion of a gym defender who didn’t quite fit the theme may have missed an opportunity for cool points but other players applaud its hilarity.

Article continues after ad

The Stone Wall Fountain gym could have had a team made up entirely of Eeveelutions to hold down the fort. That is until Haxorus crashed the party and kind of threw the vibe off.

Article continues after ad

u/Firm_Event8903 sees this as a failure to “read the room,” but other users have chimed in to soften the blow. “He’s the bodyguard,” one user explained. “Touch them and I will end you,” another attributed to the lone Haxorus in a sea of Eevee upgrades.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others felt a pang of empathy for the outsider of the group and came to his defense. “He’s trying his best to fit in ok,” a player said in his defense while others explained that Haxorus is just the long-awaited dragon Eeveelution.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One particular user pointed out their own observation on the image that we can’t unsee. “Why does this feel like some strange inversion of the girl on the couch meme?” they asked. We’ll let you draw your own conclusions.

The Pokemon Company Don’t worry Haxorus, we think you’re a good boy.

While many players hoped to have Haxorus ousted for Vaporeon, Joteon or Flareon, it’s nice to know he had some support. For all we know, he might have even been there first.

If you want to beef up your Pokemon so they can defend Gyms of their own, check out all of our Pokemon Go guides.

Article continues after ad

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide