Pokemon Go player evolves world’s first 100% Zygarde

An intrepid Pokemon Go player has completed a task many thought impossible. They’ve become the first player to grind out a 100% Zygarde Complete Forme.

Pokemon Go and grinding are almost synonymous with one another. Whether it’s spending hours catching Pokemon or holding down a Gym, players are ready and willing to put the effort in.

The introduction of the From A to Zygarde Research Task introduced a new milestone to strive for in Pokemon Go. Unfortunately, its reliance on the often-maligned Routes Mechanic has frustrated players from the beginning.

One patient Pokemon Go player has not allowed themselves to be defeated by the grind and now has the ultimate prize to show for it. Twitter user sensray is the first person to post proof of themselves obtaining a 100% Zygarde in Pokemon Go.

Why is the achievement so monumental you might ask. Zygarde is a Pokemon with many forms and to ‘evolve’ it from one form to another, you need to collect Zygarde Cells.

Obtaining Zygarde Cells is a challenge because they can only be collected on Pokemon Go’s Routes which are uncommon in many places across the world. To make things more difficult, you can only acquire 3 Zygarde Cells a day in Pokemon Go.

Achieving a Complete Forme Zygarde requires 250 Zygarde cells. This means that sensray put in a minimum of 84 days of hard work to complete this monumental task.

Their post is flooded with congratulatory comments from Twitter users all over the world. Other members of the Pokemon Go community are stunned by the achievement calling the task “impossible”.

Obtaining 100% Zygarde is a massive flex and sensray has definitely earned themself a spot in the Pokemon Go Hall of Fame. Their determination has spurned other players towards completing the goal themselves.

If you’ve got a spare 84 days and a can-do attitude, our Pokemon Go guides may come in handy on your own journey to boost your Zygarde to its Complete Forme.

