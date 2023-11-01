Pokemon Go player encounters the original 151 as Shinys using only Zorua

One dedicated Pokemon Go player encountered every Shiny Pokemon from the original 151, all thanks to the very handy Zorua.

Pokemon Go players are obsessed with Shiny Pokemon, and for good reason. They’re rare variants of favorite creatures, and seeing beloved ‘mon in a new hue is always tempting.

There’s also a hefty heap of nostalgia for the original 151 Pokemon, as even Game Freak itself seems intent on taking players back to Kanto once every few years. So it’s little surprise that some Pokemon Go fans might be on a mission to bag shiny versions of the original batch.

Well, that’s exactly what one Pokemon Go content creator has done, in a way, with a video gathering all 151 from Kanto into a bumper video, all thanks to one beneficial Pokemon and its ability.

Zorua trick lets Pokemon Go player visit the original 151

Pokemon Go content creator Cmillan1 took to their TikTok page and posted this impressive video where they encountered every single Pokemon from Bulbasaur to Mew in their shiny forms.

Sadly it’s not exactly what you think, as while these Pokemon looked like the shiny version of those original monsters, each and every one was a Zorua in disguise.

Zorua and its evolution Zoroark use their ‘Illusion’ ability to appear like other Pokemon, often taking the form of a buddy Pokemon, or the first Pokemon in your party.

To create this mammoth video, creator Cmillan1 already had shiny versions of each Pokemon in their possession, and slowly swapped out their buddies from shiny Bulbasaur and up to force wild Zorua to take their form.

The increased Zorua spawn came from Niantic’s Pokemon Go Halloween Event, which also saw the introduction of shiny Zorua.

So while Cmillan1 might not be bagging themselves another Pokedex full of shiny pals, they likely bagged plenty of shiny Zorua along the way.