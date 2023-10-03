Pokemon Go player does wholesome tribute to Ukrainian trainer they used to play with

A Pokemon Go player has posted a special tribute to Ukrainian trainers after not hearing back from their online friend.

In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, marking the largest invasion of a European country since World War II. Since then, millions of Ukrainians have had to flee the country, and thousands have died during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

In response, various celebrities have donated money in support of Ukraine, including streamer Asmongold who raised $500,000. The Ukrainian esports organization Natus Vincere also donated $500,000 to go towards the medical needs of Ukraine.

Besides financially supporting Ukraine, one Pokemon Go trainer has honored Ukrainian users by posting a wholesome tribute.

Pokemon Go user touchingly honors Ukrainian players

A Reddit user has posted a touching tribute for Ukrainians on the Pokemon Go subreddit. “Posting this in honor of the Ukrainian friends we lost,” the OP wrote. The trainer revealed that their online friend hadn’t opened a gift since September 2022. However, they still kept the postcards they received from her.

It’s currently unclear how their friend is doing, but they could just be without phone or internet access.

“A friend I haven’t heard from since before the invasion has resurfaced recently. I hope this is the same for you. They are tenacious. They are survivors,” one player remarked.

“Hope you hear from her someday. That’s really nice that you saved those postcards,” another person said.

“It’s also possible that fleeing a warzone, she just has better things to do than play some PoGo… or her phone was taken/lost at some refugee checkpoint,” a third user suggested.

Other trainers shared their similar situations regarding how they hadn’t heard from their online friends since the Maui fires and the earthquake in Turkey.

