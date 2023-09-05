Pokemon Go player discovers secret to finding Zygarde Cells

A Pokemon Go player has discovered how to make Zygarde Cells spawn on every Route – here’s how they did it.

Pokemon Go launched the Routes feature alongside the Blaze New Trails event to mark the debut of Zygarde. By completing the first three stages of a Special Research story, trainers could obtain Zygarde for the first time.

However, changing its form proved difficult as you must gather 250 Zygarde Cells to transform Zygarde from its 10% to Complete Forme.

You can find Zygarde Cells by utilizing the game’s Route feature, but it hasn’t been easy. Here’s how one player figured out how to make the process more simple.

Pokemon Go player discovers Zygarde Cell cheat

A Reddit user posted on the Pokemon Go subreddit about their Zygarde Cell discovery. The OP explained that they figured out how to make Zygarde Cells appear on every Route after completing seven with their son.

After the game crashed, they restarted Pokemon Go, and the message “Resuming Route” showed up. Then, the player found a Zygarde Cell beside them.

“We tried 2 more routes today, and both times, we stopped at 75 meters to go. Then we just restarted a few times, and each time, cells,” they wrote. “On the third route, he had to restart 4 times, I only had to restart once. But we now have found 6 cells in a row after going 0 for 14.”

“I find it incredibly sad the community has to come together to find a way to glitch a feature to work that should have just been a reward for completing a route,” one trainer remarked.

“I tried this trick and found one cell after around 20 routes done. I already have to relaunch many times a day when the game freezes and I won’t restart it just to play the cells like this,” another player said.

In addition to the difficulty in finding Zygarde Cells, some users are struggling to find available Routes nearby. It’s unclear when Niantic will improve the Routes feature for more people to properly use.

