Pokemon Go player devastated after missing out on Shiny in the worst way

The last thing you want to be in Pokemon Go is unprepared. Unfortunately for one poor player, they ran out of supplies and had to give up on catching a Shiny mythical.

Pokemon Go is a game full of some pretty solid dopamine hits but the flip side of that can be some pretty heartbreaking lows. Both ends of the spectrum can occur in the game and outside of it.

Sometimes you get a Legendary Shundo for going to church, other times you get threatened with a gun for trespassing at one. Most of the time, you miss out on a coveted Shiny because the universe is cold and uncaring.

Reddit user u/No-Investment-962 can’t pull the old blame-the-universe play for their latest tragic Shiny loss in Pokemon Go. They got caught unprepared and they don’t have the excuse of being stranded in Antarctica with no Pokestops.

To make matters worse for poor u/No-Investment-962, the Shiny they missed out on is the Mythical Pokemon Meltan. In Pokemon Go, acquiring a Meltan involves completing a lengthy side quest, or using a time-limited resource called a Mystery Box.

Being a Shiny Meltan, it’s pretty clear that u/No-Investment-962 used a Mystery Box because Shinies are only available via this method. Unfortunately, they didn’t stock up on Pokeballs before using their Mystery Box and were left devastated.

They took to the Pokemon Go Subreddit and pleaded with the community there for a solution asking “What am I supposed to do?”. “Pick him up of course,” one user quipped sardonically.

One player offered the solution of starting up a Daily Incense which gives you 30 Pokeballs if you’ve run out. At this point, it was too little, too late as u/No-Investment-962 had abandoned the Shiny Meltan before they saw the comment.

Pokemon Company You can also acquire Meltan by doing the Let’s Go Meltan Special Research Task.

u/No-Investment-962 will be able to try again soon as the Mystery Box allows one use every three days if a Pokemon is transferred to Pokemon Go via Pokemon Home. There’s no guarantee they’ll encounter a Shiny Meltan during that use though.

