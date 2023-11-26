Pokemon Go player debates reporting “old lady” who threatened younger sibling

A Pokemon Go player explained how an “old lady” warned their younger sibling about playing the game fair.

Sometimes, playing Pokemon Go can put people in dangerous situations. For example, a trainer recounted how an alleged gunman at a church threatened to shoot them if they didn’t leave the property.

Other instances include drug deals while catching Pokemon and seizing six guns from another user. The mobile game also has a grim tracker to stay updated with deaths related to Pokemon Go.

While this young trainer escaped any bodily harm, an older “Karen” threatened to ruin their in-game experience.

Pokemon Go player explains how “Karen” upset younger sibling

A Reddit user told the story about how an “old lady” warned their younger sibling after taking a Gym over. The OP said the woman kicked their sibling out of a Gym almost immediately, even though they just tried to level them to gold.

“Karen said Sib should leave other Teams for eight hours in Gyms and threatens to make Sib’s in-game life hard by kicking them out of every Gym in the future if sib doesn’t change behavior,” the author wrote.

“They came home sad and said they don’t want to play anymore, and it infuriates me and I’m kinda worried. It was only an old woman but I don’t feel comfortable about adults approaching kids/teens (or other players for that matter) to threaten them.” Then, the OP asked about whether they should report the older woman.

“The fact the lady hunted your family down to stress her “inconveniences” could warrant a report,” one person suggested.

Other commenters agreed with reporting the Karen but predicted nothing would come from it. “Niantic might not see threatening to take over every gym that you’re in as an unsafe threat. It might suck but maybe just try avoiding that area,” another trainer said.

Check out our Pokemon coverage for more stories like these and to stay updated with the franchise.