Pokemon Go player completes “toughest platinum” medal after two year grind

Pokemon Go’s raids, gyms, and PvP battles are tough enough, but sometimes simply earning a platinum medal is enough to require some serious skill – along with almost two years of grinding.

Medals in Pokemon Go are by no means a walk in the park. Sure, some just require you to catch Water-type Pokemon or visit a certain amount of Pokestops, but others can have you walking over 10,000 km before you get the coveted platinum medal.

That being said, one medal stands out as one of the “toughest platinum medals” in the popular mobile game, with it taking this player almost two years of effort to achieve it.

Article continues after ad

“Almost 2 years of GRIND” shared the player, posting an image of the Best Buddy achievement, which has the player attempting to have 200 Best Buddies.

Naturally, the post quickly gained popularity, with over 1,700 Pokemon Go fans commending them for their impressive achievement.

“Congrats. That’s the toughest platinum I’ve ever earned” commented one user, while another joked that it’s “one of the many medals I’m going to pretend doesn’t exist.”

Article continues after ad

On top of the congratulations, one fan asked for advice on how to complete the medal: “Do you focus on one mon at a time? Or work on several?”

Article continues after ad

In response, experts revealed that ” … you have to use the ability to swap 20 times a day (to have 21 different buddies per day). To get 200 best buddies from scratch requires 60,000 hearts. If you focus on one buddy a day and get, say, 20 hearts, that will take 3000 days to complete the medal. If you swap 20 days and get 6 hearts with each of the 21 Pokemon, that’s going to take 476 days.”

So, if players swap out their Buddies as much as they can, they’ll be able to complete the medal in just over one year, which still doesn’t feel like it’s a quick task.

Article continues after ad

Whether you choose to follow their advice to get it done as quickly as possible or prefer to pretend it doesn’t exist, it’s clear this player has put some serious dedication into Pokemon Go.