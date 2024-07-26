Pokemon Go player collects all 151 original Shiny Pokemon and shares how you can too

While Shiny hunting may typically be associated with the mainline Pokemon games, there’s a thriving Shiny hunting community in Pokemon Go.

Shiny Pokemon can be tricky to get your hands on in the beloved mobile game, especially if you’re relying on tools like the Pokemon Go Plus + to help. Despite this, one Pokemon Go fan has put the community to shame with their impressive achievement.

Proudly sharing a snap on the Pokemon Go subreddit, a player unveiled that they’d completed a Gen 1 Living Pokedex, consisting entirely of Shiny Pocket Monsters. It’s a mammoth achievement that the original player said took them too many years, and other fans were suitably impressed.

Article continues after ad

If you’re unfamiliar with Living Pokedexes, it’s a fan term for when you have one of every single Pokemon from a specified game or region in your PC boxes or storage, instead of just registered to your Pokedex and stored elsewhere.

Article continues after ad

One excited player praised the creator, saying, “By far the best flex I have seen in POGO! Well done!” The original fan responded with thanks, explaining that they have been playing daily since 2019.

Article continues after ad

Another reader commented, “You, my friend, are living what I dream to accomplish! Keep going brother, one day it’ll be a National Living Shiny Dex!”

Others chimed in with their own challenges, pushing the original player to go even further. Some queried whether the Living Dex should include gender variants and alternate forms, and one person added, “I’m working on a Living Shundo 151 Dex, yeah currently sitting at about 0/151 so I’m close I can feel it.”

Article continues after ad

The original player shared some tips on how they accomplished this incredible feat, inspiring other Pokemon Go fans to give the challenge a go.

They noted how they’d paid particular attention to Research during the Kanto tour, that 80% of the critters were caught and 20% were traded, and that they specifically focused on trades for Regionals like Mr. Mime.

Article continues after ad

In response to a person asking about their favorites and trickiest catches, the creator said, “Cubone will always be my fave. I couldn’t get Staryu and Starmie for the life of me. Mr. Mime was difficult because of regional, had to trade for it.”

Article continues after ad

Based on the original player’s advice, it’s clear that paying attention to the Pokemon Go event schedule is key if you want to complete a feat like a Living Dex. Check out our Spotlight Hour and Community Day guides to hit the ground running, and read our top Shiny hunting tips too.