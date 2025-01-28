Pokemon Go player claims neighborhood Gym is “theirs” and verbally attacks challengers

A player who recently returned to Pokémon Go was shocked when a fellow trainer scolded them for taking over a Gym outside their house.

Pokemon Go has plenty of different features to keep players hooked. Some enjoy the collecting aspect of the game, while others prefer the Battle League or taking over Gyms.

The latest is a popular one, though, as it rewards trainers with PokeCoins depending on how long they rule a Gym. The longer your pal stays inside a Gym, the more coins you’ll receive, which then you can use to buy useful stuff like extra storage, Incubators, Lucky Eggs, and more.

Article continues after ad

As Gyms are scattered around the world, some players are lucky enough to have Gyms near or almost above their homes. The problem is when they take ownership of them.

Pokemon Go trainer claims they own a Gym

A player shared on the Pokemon Go Reddit page an unfortunate encounter with another trainer who caused a scene after the Gym outside their house was taken over, claiming it was theirs and has been for three years.

Article continues after ad

The author of the post took the time to explain that for the past week, they’ve been knocking the blue team out of the Gym before midnight to then be knocked out the next morning. This way, everyone could cash in coins consistently, which made the player’s enraged reaction even more illogical.

Article continues after ad

The Reddit users’ comments flooded the post immediately with one writing “That would make me want to do it even more. I can’t stand people telling me what to do in a freaking video game. Let the grown man throw a tantrum, he doesn’t own jack”.

Some, on the other hand, highlighted how helpful it actually was that someone was willing to kick them out, as Pokemon being stuck in Gyms for too long is a recurring problem in the game.

Article continues after ad

“He should be happy to be kicked out every day. I live in a range of a rural Gym and my Pokémon regularly get stuck in there for 2 weeks at a time until someone else comes by and kicks it out, lol”, a user shared.

Article continues after ad

Although most of them sided with the victim and showed their disgust over the angry trainer, others decided to take it with humor. A user replied to the post saying, “He is the gym leader, did you ask him for your badge?”, while another added, “Camp that gym for the next 3 years”.

Article continues after ad

The truth is that no trainer can take possession of any Gym, no matter if it is located above their house. Any Pokemon Go player has the right to take over it, as long as they don’t invade private property to do so.

While a few more blunt players suggested the author report the Gym and have it removed, that wouldn’t solve the root of the problem. These disproportionate situations have been happening for a long time and will continue to happen as long as a way to fix them is not found. Though being a matter of mentality and crossed points of view, there’s no easy way to find a solution.

Article continues after ad