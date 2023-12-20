Pokemon Go player catches “weakest Pokemon to ever exist”

A Pokemon Go player may have found the game’s weakest Pokemon, making it a surprisingly rare catch.

The Pokemon series has had incredibly weak Pokemon since the early days, with Magikarp being the comically pathetic fish that sucked in battle. Magikarp’s legacy of being weak but evolving into strong Pokemon would be followed by Feebas, Combee, Wimpod, and all of the baby Pokemon.

The weak into strong Pokemon gimmick helped turn Magikarp into a popular Pokemon on its own, while its evolution, Gyarados, became a threat on the competitive scene, especially during the Mega Evolution and Dynamax eras of the series.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has its own weak Pokemon that evolves into something cool and powerful. Luckily, it made its way into Pokemon Go, so players worldwide can utilize it in battle.

A Pokemon Go player has caught one of the weakest Pokemon possible

Niantic Nymble will eventually evolve into the powerful Lokix

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has shared an incredibly rare catch, as they caught a Nymble with CP 10 and no stars in the appraisal stage. This makes it one of the weakest Pokemon in the game, much to the delight of other people in the thread.

“KEEP IT!! Nundos are rarer than hundos I guess,” one user wrote, using the term nundo to refer to a Pokemon with no stars, while another said, “Nundos are just fun. It’s a rare thing. So I have kept all 2 of mine.”

While pretty much useless in Pokemon Go, thanks to Pokemon Home, it’s possible to transfer this Nymble to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This means the weak Nymble can go on to become part of a Pokemon journey, where it will struggle until it evolves.

Nymble has ridiculously low stats in the mainline games, but it can evolve into Lokix, which is much stronger. While Lokix isn’t a beast in terms of stats, it has a combination of Tinted Lens and First Impression or Sucker Punch, allowing it to take out a lot of creatures with its speed.

Many players collect Shiny and Shadow Pokemon because they are rare, but these low-stat Pokemon are also incredibly difficult to acquire. This means the lowly Nymble can be just as rare as a Shiny Legendary Pokemon, though not as valuable to the average player.

