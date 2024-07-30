Pokemon Go player catches “joke” Legendary but there’s still some hope

A Pokemon Go player has shown off their Legendary catch and labeled it as a “joke” after revealing its abysmal stats.

Sharing their disappointment in a Reddit post, the Go user called Hour-Original8738 showed off a Galarian Moltres, with just shy of the worst possible stats in the game.

Galarian Birds are already hard to find, but they’re even harder to catch. So to finally earn one only for it to be a let-down both for PvP like the Ultra League and Master League, and raids can be pretty disheartening. Well, there’s a good reason fans are offering condolences.

Article continues after ad

A lot of the comments beneath the post are from people sharing a similar experience, such as one comment noting, “I have a similar one lol… used my Masterball on it too.” Another person added, “Lmao that’s beat my Articuno, that was 0/0/3!”

While it is undoubtedly annoying to put this much effort into catching the Galarian Birds – occasionally even using a Master Ball – there is something that Pokemon Go Trainers can do, as suggested by many of the comments underneath the original post.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One person suggests a fix to the author of the post, saying, “That’s your Mirror Pokemon. Mirror Lucky Trade, that is.” To which, one of many confused comments asks, “How does mirror lucky trading work? Any way to guarantee it’ll be lucky?”

If you didn’t know, a Lucky Trade is a special mechanic that occurs occasionally when two Pokemon Go trainers that are Lucky Friends trade between them.

Explaining this further, a comment replies, “Lucky trades to the rescue” and another person added, “I had a Zapdos with the same number of stats, but I don’t remember what they were in specifically. But it was a great lucky trade with my partner. Went up to like a 91% for her!”

Article continues after ad

While there’s no guarantee of a Legendary Pokemon, you can bag yourself some rare monsters with popular events like Spotlight Hour and Pokemon Go Community Day.