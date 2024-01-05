Pokemon Go player “can’t believe” amazing Egg-hatching luck

A Pokemon Go player wowed the community after showcasing some insane like while hatching four 7km Eggs.

The Pokemon franchise—and by extension the Pokemon Go mobile game—has plenty of random elements involved in its gameplay.

Alongside the random way Pokemon spawn, there’s also a very rare, random chance that a Pokemon can be Shiny and that it can have particularly good stat distribution.

This is exactly why one Pokemon Go player was left stunned at their amazing luck when hatching a handful of 7km Eggs.

Pokemon Go player shows off insane Egg-hatching luck

The post came from an X user named Shmiltank, who shared a video of their 7km Egg-hatching escapade.

In the video, the player hatches a normal Igglybuff, a Shiny Cleffa, another Igglybuff, and a Togepi. The Shiny Cleffa on its own is pretty exciting, but the real impressive luck came after they appraised the Baby Pokemon.

On the stat screen, Team Mystic’s Blanche revealed the Shiny Cleffa was in fact a Shundo. For those who may not know, this means a Pokemon is ranked 4 stars and has perfect IVs in Attack, Defense, and HP.

The trainer included their reaction to the appraisal in the clip. “A Shundo Cleffa! Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?! Let’s gooooo,” the trainer exclaimed.

Many trainers shared their congratulations in the replies, with some noting that they’re still waiting on their Shundo finds.

“Been playing 4 1/2 years straight, still no Shundo… But congratulations all the same.”

Schmiltank noted that their first Shundo only showed up after 80,000 catches and encouraged the trainer not to give up. While Shiny Pokemon are very hard to find, catching one with perfect IVs is much more rare.

Hopefully, this trainer takes very good care of their Shiny little powerhouse.