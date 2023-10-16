Pokemon Go player calls out in-game bullying after intense gym rivalry

Pokemon Go gym rivalries have seemingly taken a dark turn as one player revealed a blatant act of in-game bullying.

In the world of Pokemon Go, gym-related frustrations are nothing but a recurring theme within the game’s community.

Players have expressed their annoyance with individuals who monopolize gyms, preventing others from earning PokeCoins, the in-game currency. And others are fed up with having their Pokemon kicked out of gyms before they can earn the maximum 50-coin reward.

But it seems that one player has taken the idea of a local gym rivalry to a completely unnecessary level.

One Pokemon Go player recently shared a screenshot on Reddit, highlighting an instance of in-game bullying.

The screenshot revealed how a local rival took over a gym with a character named “F**kJason,” seemingly in retaliation after a player named “Jason” had earlier claimed the gym.

The player explained, “There’s this guy who has over 19 accounts and he hogs every gym we see. We have a gym that’s walking distance to us that is our only chance to get coins and he takes it over constantly. So I guess because we “take the gym” from him, he made an account called “F***kJason—” which is one of us.”

The bully didn’t stop there. He also created another account targeting a random player who had once teamed up with them.

Unsurprisingly, the incident sparked a significant response on Reddit, with many players quick to criticize the bully for his actions.

One player pointed out the absurdity, saying, “For real. I wouldn’t even take offense, I’d just laugh at how outrageous it is that someone made a whole new account named “f**k___” just because they took over a gym in Pokemon Go.”

Others rallied to provide support and advice, with one suggesting, “You should report all of these and send a message to support explaining what you’ve posted here.”

But whether that’ll be enough to stop this intense gym rivalry is another question.