Pokemon Go player baffled claiming game won’t stop spoofing their location

A Pokemon Go player is seeking help from the community after their game has continuously spawned them hundreds of meters away from their actual location.

Since Pokemon Go is an augmented reality mobile game, it uses the player’s internet connection to geolocate and accurately place them on the in-game map.

Of course, with all things that require a stable connection to a server, it doesn’t always function as intended. Issues arise like Pokemon appearing on the map far after they’ve already despawned or players missing out on incense spawns because their location wasn’t properly tracked.

But Reddit user CymBIOseD has a GPS issue that a better connection seemingly won’t solve – and it could potentially put them in hot water with Niantic.

Pokemon Go player forced to spoof

On August 20, Cym posted a screenshot to the r/pokemongo subreddit of their Pokemon Go character on the in-game map. However, they had drawn an arrow on the image pointing to a location in the background claiming that this was their actual location.

“I’ve been getting this strange bug for the past 24+ hours where every time I open the app the game is spoofing my location to a different place about 400m from my actual location,” Cym stated.

They stated that they have never cheated or spoofed their location before, and weren’t sure why is was happening now. Yet, the issue seems to resolve itself whenever they go outside but occurs whenever they are in that exact location.

What’s even more interesting is that they are spoofed to the same Pokestop each time. While some may see this as an annoyance, others may think it’s a convenient way to get a couple of extra Shiny checks and Pokestop spins.

That being said, spoofing is against Niantic’s terms of service. Although this incident is out of the player’s control, it’s hard to say whether or not Niantic would take action against the player despite their lack involvement.