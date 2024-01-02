Pokemon Go player baffled as “stupid” feature claims wife burns way more calories

One Pokemon Go player has been left shocked after they spotted their wife has burned over 10,000 more calories than them, despite only travelling a few thousand more steps while playing.

Pokemon Go has been widely known to encourage the use of exercise while playing. So much so, that the Pokemon game itself has included a calories burned counter since it was released in 2016, which aims to track your calories burned according to how many steps you have completed.

However, the accuracy of this feature has long been questioned, and now one player has been left in disbelief after their wife has burned over 10,000 calories more than their partner, despite completing similar exercises.

Pokemon Go player shocked over wife burning far more calories

The player asked: “Does Niantic think hatching eggs burn more calories IRL?” It was paired with two screenshots, which showed one player having over 10,000 more calories burned while playing.

“I am a bit confused. My wife and I hit around 28km, she does have 25.6k steps vs my 18.9k. But, how does she have 12.2k calories burned compared to my 2.1k?”

The top comment read: “This entire system is a total disaster don’t even bother checking it,” as many slammed Niantic for the “stupid” feature.

Various users suggested reasons for why the calories burned figures were so different. One pointed towards the use of differing transportation, while others claimed it was due to health data being used.

“How tall are you? Stride length? Heart rates during walks etc. Doing the same work between two people will not mean an equal amount of calories burned,” to which Ultimate Nguyen confirmed: “I’m 5’6 and she’s 5’3.”

After also revealing their wife uses a smartwatch, one player suggested: “If she has her health data connected then it’ll use that. Pokemon Go is kinda guessing and a smartwatch would provide more accurate data.

“So this must be the difference then. Would make more sense than hatching eggs burning the extra 10k calories haha,” Ultimate Nguyen determined.