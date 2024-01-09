Pokemon Go player baffled after glitch shows Tyranitar defending gym for 54 years

One Pokemon Go player was shocked when a bug in the mobile game saw their Tyranitar show that it had defended a gym for over 50 years.

The Pokemon Go community has been well-known to reguarly complain to Niantic about the many troublesome bugs in the game.

Pokemon trainers have often slammed the developers for “never” fixing bugs that have been in the game ever since it first launched in 2016.

However, one player didn’t necessary have a complaint, but instead was left confused when they discovered a glitch with their Tyranitar that stated it had defended a gym for 54 years.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go player puzzled over Tyranitar gym defense bug

Pokemon Go player ItsDanaMarie13 asked: “When will my grandfather return from war?” Along with a screenshot from the game that showed their Tyranitar had defended a gym for over 19730 hours.

“My game glitched today, a Tyranitar I added to a gym this morning has now been defending for over 54 years,” they further explained.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“All that for only 50 coins,” one player replied, as another joked: “He’ll probably get retirement pay too,” as ItsDanaMarie13 was “wishing there was no coin limit right now.”

Article continues after ad

Many Pokemon trainers revealed how they were “confused” when they had the same bug, which players said had “been in the game forever.” Interestingly, nobody revealed a longer gym defending time than the OP.

Article continues after ad

However, one player claimed: “Every time this bug happens it is the new record. The time it is counting from is January 1st, 1970. You can see this bug probably in many ways but one is at the same time your Pokemon is being returned from the gym.”

Article continues after ad

Another asked the OP: “did you get the rewards for defending a gym for that long?!” As ItsDanaMarie13 soon confirmed that they didn’t receive any. This therefore, has appeared to just be a visual glitch in the game, with no direct in-game impacts to the trainer itself.

Aside from this, there has been a bizzare Pokemon Go glitch going around that makes the game look possessed that reminds players of MissingNo from Gen 1.