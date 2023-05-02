Pokemon Go player gets Pawniard stuck in Gym for 53 years

One Pokemon Go player has gotten their Pawniard stuck in a Gym for over 53 years.

In Pokemon Go, a Pokemon will stay in a Gym until its motivation hits zero or another trainer knocks it out. If Gyms are hardly encountered, a Pokemon may remain in the location indefinitely with regular feeding of Golden Berries.

In this instance, one trainer’s Pawniard won’t escape from a Gym until 53 years in the future. Maybe by the time of its release date, it will have evolved into a Bisharp.

Pokemon Go trainer won’t see their Pawniard ever again

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

On the Pokemon Go subreddit, Reddit user supereaglegt posted their Pawniard’s unfortunate situation. The image shows Pawniard stuck in a Gym for 19,478 days – equivalent to around 53 years – and a luckier Arcanine for only two days.

The details behind the trainer’s Pawniard being held captive in a Gym for 53 years remain unknown. It’s unclear if supereaglegt will ever get their Pokemon back. At least they may receive 50 Pokecoins for the ordeal.

“That Pawniard has been held hostage since before pokemon existed,” XxNO3LLEH0LID4YxX remarked.

“It’s longer than Nintendo has been making video games,” luckyd1998 added.

Besides jokes about the situation, Popular-Friendship48 revealed the subreddit where Pokemon Go players could recruit fellow users to defeat stranded mons in Gyms.

Apart from Pokemon forever shackled to their fate, trainers have made exciting discoveries regarding Gyms.

Recently, one player encountered an Eevee imposter in their local Gym. The location featured shinies of Leafeon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Sylveon. However, the sixth Eeveelution was actually Pikachu wearing an Umbreon hat.

Pokemon Go players could obtain the Umbreon Hat Pikachu during the Throwback Challenge in May 2020. The event transported users to previous regions such as Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh.

Hopefully, not too many Pokemon Go trainers have abandoned party members at Gym. If so, maybe they’ll escape in the next 50 years.